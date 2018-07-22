Really, libraries don’t need reinventing, thanks

Two stories have made their way to me from around the internet lately. A few weeks ago it seemed everywhere I looked people were sharing the story of a small, “DIY” library in Brooklyn at a work sharing space. LitHub’s Phillip Pantuso speaks with a number of people, including Heather Topcik, director of the library at Bard, who gush that this is a revolution in serendipity where people can actually browse bookshelves. She actually says, “I think there’s some nostalgia there, because people don’t use libraries, unless you’re a student.” Maybe she should drive a couple of hours south and visit some of the NYPL branches Jim Dwyer visited for his piece in the New York Times a few years ago.
Pantuso goes on to say, “Digital classification has abetted the evolution of the library. In the past, a librarian would be tasked with deciding whether to shelve a book about art nouveau metalwork in the art nouveau section or the metalwork section. Now, given that most people will first encounter the book via an online search, it can functionally exist in both places. But the act of browsing and its concomitant serendipitousness are less available.”
I can’t decide which I find more ridiculously elitist — that “people don’t use libraries” or that “the act of browsing and its concomitant serendipitousness are less available” because of digital cataloging. So, no, actually, the shelves are still there, and so are the people. Browsing is not less available than it ever was, just because you can also see a digital catalog. But I tried to ignore this article, because it’s really not reality for most people — a hipster invitation-only set of books in Brooklyn is not a threat to libraries as most of us know them, and if people want to experiment and play librarian in their private, privileged spaces, they can go for it. Have fun.
Then this weekend, my friend Paul and many other outraged people were sharing Panos Mourdoukoutas’ article for Forbes. His main point seems to be “We’ve all got Amazon and Netflix, and Starbucks to hang out in, we don’t need libraries, let’s close them and save taxpayers a bundle.” He also makes several unsupported comments like “There’s no shortage of places to hold community events,” and “Technology has turned physical books into collector’s items, effectively eliminating the need for library borrowing services.” Both of which are mindbogglingly inaccurate. Libraries in my area are actually regularly turning people away who are looking for space because it’s hard to find places for community groups to meet. And as the American Booksellers Association regularly reports, independent bookstores are thriving — because people are buying what he flippantly calls “collector’s items” but the rest of us still call books.
Also, I was left wondering as I usually am when I read articles like this, have any of these tone deaf, privileged writers set foot in a public library lately? Try it and see your fellow citizens wandering in the stacks, looking at what’s new, what’s shelved beside their favorite authors, or just what’s on the shelf in the aisle they’ve wandered down or the display they’ve come across. Yes, there are patrons who look up what they want to read online, and come to the library for that very thing, or even download a copy on their tablet or phone, but that is not evidence that serendipity or browsing are dead. In fact, given the rate at which I used to have to replace display books when I worked in a public library, I’d say browsing is popular. Don’t take my word for it, look at Pew, which has been reporting for years that Americans value public libraries. And also, something I’ve discussed here at Nocturnal Librarian before, people prefer print books over eReading.
And I’m sure that someone who thinks stockholder profit is more important than access to public libraries would not stop to consider this, but only 2/3 of American adults have broadband internet access at home. That means that 1 in 3 people do not — and guess what? Many of the have-nots are poor, older, rural, or minorities. Maybe Mourdoukoutas thinks poor people, the elderly, and anyone not living on a coast doesn’t deserve to read? Because you cant download an Amazon eBook without broadband. Nor can everyone afford Amazon Prime, which is the only way to access what Mourdoukoutas calls Amazon’s “online library.” Which is not actually a library. It’s a marketing tool.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, people who think they don’t need libraries really have no business deciding for the rest of society that they aren’t important. Amazon doesn’t need libraries to die in order to thrive (in fact, they don’t need bookstores to die either, as bookstores are doing just fine and Amazon continues to grow). Americans don’t need a giant corporation deciding what we read. But above all, libraries are often the only egalitarian spaces in American communities, radically welcoming of everyone who comes through their doors, providing vital space, quiet, internet access, resources, community, and yes, print books, magazines and newspapers to people of all walks of life, who rely on their libraries and use them.
Hear, hear! Just fabulous, hon! I’d love to share it on FB if you agree, or you can do it yourself.
The Forbes writer is doing so for profit, using Buzzfeed and TMZ tactics. It is a lazy opinion piece that is devoid of robust research and facts, informed solely by his affluence and privilege without acknowledging it #rubbish
Forbes hides behind ad-blocking wall…they suck.
Thanks, Grumpy Footballer. You’re right, he was being deliberately inflammatory — but look at all the love that resulted!
Yes ! Agree!
My family loves going to the local libraries. You can’t spark the same interest for reading in little minds by using a device to browse… It’s not the same. That said, my boys (4 and 7) recently learned how to use the computers at the library to put book holds on their account. But we do this in the library. They see in that app immediate if the book is in or not. They are just as excited if not more to go grab a book off the shelf… We need to make sure libraries in the physical sense don’t go the way of the dodo. Even as an adult, when there I love browsing the shelves and feel like I never have enough time!
Yes!
Thanks for reading and commenting! I’m glad your boys enjoy all the benefits of libraries.
Indeed, I agree!
I’m outraged that anyone would consider closing libraries! Seriously, what a totally ignorant position to think no one benefits from the institutions any longer! Elitist, out-of-touch pricks!
Thanks for reading and commenting – I agree that it’s an out of touch point of view!
I love libraries. No better feel than to just sit in one surrounded by books.
Yes, the feel and smell of a book. I’m not one to sit on a phone or iPad and read – haven’t understood the whole idea behind that. Convenience, perhaps but the experience of reading a ‘book’ isn’t there.
I agree. I was in a book club and everyone used a kindle. I always bought the book. Nothing like it!
Excellent point of view, I also think that because we are now more materialistic, people are more likely to buy their own personal copies of books rather than read a used copy. People like to have a collection of books which they can go to at any one time. In all honesty, I think we want our own libraries in our own homes.
Interesting point. Thanks for reading and commenting!
Yes. Have seen a lot of people buying books to build their own library. But will they ever find the time and patience to read a book again is a different story. It’s more of an in-thing I guess! Only a thought.
Thanks for reading and commenting. Studies seem to indicate, at least in the U.S., about 3/4 of adults do read books. https://www.google.com/amp/www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/03/23/who-doesnt-read-books-in-america/%3Famp%3D1
Yes to ALL of this! ❤
Thanks for reading and commenting!
I don’t care what people say, I love libraries! I just took my 6 year granddaughter to get her first library card. She and her younger sister were surprised that you can actually borrow book. They know they have a limited time to read them so they dont stick it on the bookshelf and forget about it. The digital file system is so much easier than in the old days
Thanks for reading and commenting! I’m glad you took your granddaughter and I hope she grows up loving her library!
Me too! Fortunately their local library offers different programs for family like mini story performances. They look forward to going but always bought books at B &N or a local shop. She was so excited with the self checkout. All the best. Keep up the fight for public librarys
Thank you for taking the time to comment on both of these inaccurate articles. As a student of LIS who has yet to complete the degree, my future vision of the world sees the never ending need for public libraries.
Thanks for reading, commenting, and reblogging! I agree – I can’t imagine the need ever going away. Long live libraries!
Reblogged this on The Scientist, The Teacher, The Bibliophile and Me and commented:
This is a wonderful response to the latest bash on public libraries. Our need for these open spaces of thought and learning is not ending anytime soon.
Wonderful post! Ereading cannot compare to the feeling of browsing books after books, choosing the one that fascinates your imagination and then settling it with for hours.
eReading is great for travel purposes as I can take multiple works on the go. Even so, I still prefer physical books – especially when studying something. As a kid, I’d spend hours at the library and recently I’ve decided to begin doing it again.
Thanks for reading and commenting — I agree, eBooks can be helpful when traveling, but I study better in print myself. I hope you treat yourself to a library visit soon!
The people writing those library bashing articles clearly don’t use them. But just because you don’t use something doesn’t mean others don’t. Every time I visit a library, it’s always busy. I don’t know about all libraries, but my local library is a hub of community events. It would leave a big hole in this community if it were to ever be shut down and replaced with impersonal services such as amazon prime that many have no access to.
Wow interesting story
Thanks for reading!
I was just awhile ago wondering do people still use the libraries? I want to take a trip to my local library and checkout some books or at least have a seat and just read. Being a stay at home mom, sometimes the digital route of reading isn’t enough for me, I need to be able to actually hold the book in a quiet space and read it. Great Post.
Thanks for reading and commenting — yes, I hope you treat yourself and your kids to the local library. I love holding an actual book myself. I’ll read eBooks if I have to, but it’s not the same experience!
Public Libraries are more than books. They serve a variety of purposes, including teaching tech to people who can’t afford it, providing resources for job hunting and resume crafting, as a hub for government materials only available online (and not available to people who can’t afford tech), and so much more. Every few years somebody writes an article about closing libraries. It will be a dark day if that ever happens.
Thanks for reading and commenting, and this is a good point. Ridiculous comments about books aside, the writer missed all the other things libraries do for their communities!
Great article. Frankly it is harrowing to envisage a world where all public spaces and services have been dissolved and all we are left with is a handful of giant corporations to divide the spoils between themselves.
It is simply impossible to replace public amenities with private companies. They have completely different objectives. And as you so compellingly argue, talk of the library’s demise is much exaggerated.
To me, public libraries are one of the greatest achievements of humankind. Think of what they represent. A repository of human knowledge and expression made available to everyone, regardless of who you are. That is what makes me proud of this species.
Now think of what Amazon represents …
Thanks for reading and commenting. You have said it perfectly — private companies don’t care about the general wellbeing of citizens, that’s not their reason for being, and it IS why we have public services. And I couldn’t agree more that “public libraries are one of the greatest achievements of humankind.” Which is why I am confident they will endure.
Pingback: Really, libraries don’t need reinventing, thanks — The Nocturnal Librarian – …et ego vivere
When I was in college, my favourite part was always the science library and it’s massive collection of books. Sadly, they were rarely used, as most students only used the library to study for tests. However, my friends and I would joke that if someone were chained to a desk in the library’s basement for two months, he would emerge a wizard.
Thanks for reading and commenting, Michael. As an academic librarian these days, I find it’s hard to promote books to already maxed out college students who are working, sometimes caring for siblings/parents/children of their own, and trying to keep up. But many of them DO want to read, and do appreciate that the library is there for them in other ways, and I’ve made great connections with people just talking about the books they loved as kids.
All public services are under attack from those who feel that ‘the others’ i.e joe/jo in the street are somehow stealing their money by daring to want libraries, parks, affordable public transport etc. I feel they are motivated by not wanting people to be educated or live pleasant stress free lives in good wholesome surroundings so that they can hang on to as much of their money as they can. Long Live Libraries and all who access them.
As for e-books tried ’em hate ’em. Half of the pleasure of a good reading experience is the feel of the papers, the soft rustle of a turning page, or the annotations/marginalia written in a soft pencil or biro.
I also ask how many kids, people on low incomes can hit the hipster adults coffee bar library? and even if they could would they be made welcome?
Thanks for reading and commenting — I agree. Some people aren’t going to be welcomed into coffee places, or can’t afford them, and there are people who “have” who don’t want to use their tax dollars on those who “have not.” I agree about the feel of a book, too! Although I can’t quite bring myself to write in them, haha. But finding interesting marginalia in an old book is fun.
I have to add one more thing – Wake county libraries in Raleigh had a total print circulation of over 9 million collector’s items in 2017. https://statelibrary.ncdcr.gov/ld/about-libraries/data/library-statistics/2016-2017
Great stat, Liz, thanks for sharing.
Reblogged this on Cynthia Hilston – Author & Blogger.
My local library is thriving. I am part of a writers group that meets there every other Saturday afternoon, which is a huge advantage for me and other writers who need critique partners. A couple of book clubs meet on a regular basis at the library. There are several different children’s story times for all ages of kids. They regularly host classes to help people learn how to use different programs on the computer. This all in addition to the books, DVDs, and CDs, of course!
Another library nearby has a wonderful program called Sing and Dance for little kids. They also hosts a special needs support group, which offers free classes, support groups, and activities. Several local libraries host special needs story times and other such activities, including tutoring and reading to therapy dogs. So, no, libraries are far from irrelevant.
http://www.cynthiahilston.com
Thanks for reading and commenting. So true that libraries offer such a variety of things that Amazon couldn’t or wouldn’t, from therapy dogs to writers’ groups, and all sorts of other community-driven programming and classes.
As a former librarian I can testify to the fact that many things that are in a library are not online. Obsolete records, local artifacts, rare prints, limited editions, first run of important newspaper events. Libraries carry books that goes deeper into details on a subject whereas online you only find the most well-known basic facts. I don’t know who this person is but it’s obvious he have never visited a library. So how would he know what’s in them. Libraries are supported mainly by grants, the local community donations and private funding not taxpayers dollars.
Thanks for reading and commenting. I think in many areas of the U.S. libraries are still supported in part by local tax dollars, but you make a good point about other revenue too, like grants and donations — in fact, people who love their libraries can usually donate to them. Also, you are correct that in some cases, libraries are the only places to hold the kinds of old records and artifacts you mention. Good point!
Thank you. Yes, you are right a small percentage does come from the public. In small towns the public tax dollars may play a larger role than in larger cities but usually the states apply for educational grants to cover these expenses. When the grant is given to the state each library that applied is given a share. It is dispense among the smaller areas which aren’t large enough to apply for one on their own merit. Some confused school property taxes with library taxes but the public library doesn’t see a penny of the property taxes meant for the school. I love the Internet but I don’t think it can take the place of a library. It would be a living nightmare trying to record all the things at someplace like the Met and put them online. LOL!
True! I noticed that before his article was taken down the man who wrote the Forbes piece tried to explain what amount of his taxes was for the library and he seemed confused!
Reblogged this on Pamela D. Beverly and commented:
I was just in the library about a week ago, turning in two books. I have a sister who rents DVDs there and most importantly, it’s free for people! I’m an author and earlier this year, I participated in an authors’ reception at a local library. Several libraries within driving distance here in Maryland have remodeled them and a lot of them have summer programs for young readers, where they can win prizes for reading! Rediscover your local library; you might be surprised!
Great post!
Thanks for reading, commenting, and reblogging — and most of all, for promoting all the ways your library helps the community. Great point about author events, too!
I totally agree! Libraries are everlasting and are a great addition to the community.
Thanks for reading a commenting — and supporting your library!
Good
Great post! While I prefer books in audiobook or ebook version, I enjoy them free through the app that my local library participates in. Furthermore, I walk to the library every weekday on my lunch hour to sit and read (using the library’s internet). Sure, I can afford to buy books without the library, but I value the ability to go to a library as a quiet space, even if I rarely check out physical books. Plus I enjoy benefiting from my tax dollars. As I write this comment from a library, I look around and see all walks of life: Upper middle class (such as myself), wealthier older people, to poor. Everyone is welcome and I love that. Thanks for sharing!
I’m lucky to live in a place where membership to one county’s libraries gives you access to neighboring counties and cities as well, so I can use the resources at dozens of libraries. Each, every time, is quietly bustling with activity, little kids enjoying story hour, the wide range of people using the computers, people converting VHS tapes to mp4s, and, without fail, people slowly browsing the shelves. Libraries, along with public education, are among the last stalwarts of the democracy this nation envisioned. A place where tax dollars go directly to the public benefit, and the public makes incredible use of them. Anyone claiming otherwise speaks from a place of pure ignorance, and with distinctly impure motivation. Thanks for this post!
Great to hear! Thank you for reading and commenting.
Reblogged this on Dear Sister and commented:
LOVE this post! I am an avid fan of libraries, and not having access to one contributes greatly to feeling isolated and out of the loop. I couldn’t agree more with this blogger!
Thanks for reading, commenting, and reblogging — you make a really good point about libraries helping people feel less isolated. When I worked at a public library I had a couple of patrons who always called to ask us little things like whether there was trash service on the upcoming holiday, or what time the local band concert was taking place. Sometimes she asked me about the weather forecast. I think we were friendly voices for her, as well as a source of local information.
Brick and mortar public libraries are essential for maintaining a democracy. Well written article – thank you for standing up for what’s good and egalitarian in this country.
Thanks, Sharon, for reading and commenting. I get frustrated by the misinformed “we don’t need libraries” articles that come around every so often, but I will keep on responding to them because they don’t deserve to stand unanswered!
Great post, so interesting and so true. Unfortunately some of our children’s schools are also opting for online text books. I was shocked! I see no sense in changing the way we read, our children read – I don’t agree.
Hi there, this seems another example of the fragmentation of society, where someone continually mixes with like-minded people so thinks that the world is all of their frame of mind. If they don’t appreciate libraries they think no one else does. How wrong they are! And libraries are just the place to attract all kinds of people. Good article 😊
Thanks for reading and commenting. This is such a good point — we need to get out of our bubbles, and honestly, what better place to do that than at your local public library!
Completely agree! I go to the library once a week and would rather go to a public library than a boutique
Right, ah libraries are still popular. In fact even though digital downloads are available people will go into a library to read them or pick up a physical book. In fact, when Hurricane Sandy hit, everyone turned to the library to stay connected and read. So what are these people talking about with closing libraries. Clearly they didn’t do research. 🤨
Good point about hurricanes! Also after the violence in Ferguson, the library there welcomed kids whose schools were closed. Thanks for reading and commenting!
No problem! See there are vital reason to keep libraries open
Pingback: Really, libraries don’t need reinventing, thanks — The Nocturnal Librarian | Librarian Musings